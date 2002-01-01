Company Profile
Schurter Inc.
The Schurter Group of companies is an internationally recognized manufacturer and supplier of electronic components for high-tech and industrial equipment. Schurter offers products specifically designed for the Renewable Energy industry such as AC/DC filters for single-phase and 3-phase systems, compensated, linear and storage chokes, pulse transformers, driver modules, and sinusoidal filters. We are available to assist in the design of individual solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 447 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403 227
- Phone
- 707 636-3000
- info@schurterinc.com
- Website
- http://www.schurterinc.com