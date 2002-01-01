Company Profile

Schurter Inc.

Schurter Inc. logo
The Schurter Group of companies is an internationally recognized manufacturer and supplier of electronic components for high-tech and industrial equipment. Schurter offers products specifically designed for the Renewable Energy industry such as AC/DC filters for single-phase and 3-phase systems, compensated, linear and storage chokes, pulse transformers, driver modules, and sinusoidal filters. We are available to assist in the design of individual solutions.

Contact Information

Address
447 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403 227
Phone
707 636-3000

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