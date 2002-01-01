Scottish European Green Energy Centre (SEGEC)

SEGEC provides a focal point for organisations in Europe developing, low-carbon energy projects. Engaging with governments, institutions, networks and technology platforms, SEGEC seeks to influence future policy and secure investments from a range of public, private and EU funding streams that have been allocated to support market and technology development.

SEGEC's energy priorities include, but are not limited to: Marine, CCS, Renewable Heat, Grids, Offshore Wind and Energy Efficiency.