Company Profile
Scottish European Green Energy Centre (SEGEC)
SEGEC provides a focal point for organisations in Europe developing, low-carbon energy projects. Engaging with governments, institutions, networks and technology platforms, SEGEC seeks to influence future policy and secure investments from a range of public, private and EU funding streams that have been allocated to support market and technology development.
SEGEC's energy priorities include, but are not limited to: Marine, CCS, Renewable Heat, Grids, Offshore Wind and Energy Efficiency.
SEGEC's energy priorities include, but are not limited to: Marine, CCS, Renewable Heat, Grids, Offshore Wind and Energy Efficiency.
Contact Information
- Address
- G05, Meston Building, King's College, Aberdeen, Scotland AB24 3UE 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 1224489980
- info@segec.org.uk
- Website
- http://www.segec.org.uk