Company Profile
Scottish Solar and Battery
Scottish Solar & Batteries provides professional solar panel and battery storage installations across Dundee and surrounding areas.
We specialise in bespoke solar energy systems designed to reduce household electricity costs, improve energy independence, and support long-term efficiency. Our services include solar PV installation, advanced battery storage solutions, and expert guidance tailored to each property.
We specialise in bespoke solar energy systems designed to reduce household electricity costs, improve energy independence, and support long-term efficiency. Our services include solar PV installation, advanced battery storage solutions, and expert guidance tailored to each property.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 3 Prospect III Prospect Business Centre, Dundee, Scotland DD2 1TY 226
- Phone
- 07777513366