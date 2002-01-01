Company Profile
Scoville Public Relations
An independent firm founded in 2004, Scoville PR provides senior-level public relations and communications counsel to early stage and emerging clean technology companies, helping them achieve their business goals by getting them exposure unmatched through any other marketing medium using our Concentrated Power™ approach. We represent some of the world's most innovative clean tech companies and hold relationships with the world's foremost energy, environment and sustainabililty media.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1809 Seventh Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 227
- Phone
- 206-625-0075
- info@scovillepr.com
- Website
- http://www.scovillepr.com