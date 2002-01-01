SCU, founded in 2003, is a leading equipment manufacturer in the field of power electronics and new energy. SCU mainly provides new energy vehicle charging and green energy storage. Products include UPS, EV charger, Energy Storage System ESS, etc.

SCU insists on implementing the concept of sustainable development on a global scale, and our products cover more than 50 countries and regions around the world, including South Korea, Russia, the Netherlands, Germany, the Middle East, etc.