Company Profile

Seab Energy Ltd

Seab Energy Ltd logo
SEaB Energy Ltd is an innovative designer and manufacturer of Distributed
Microgeneration Systems based in Hampshire, United Kingdom. We manufacture two products: Windbuster™, a 5kW vertical axis wind turbine, and Muckbuster™, a small anaerobic digester (1/2 tonne/day processing capacity). Our products are sold directly and through local resellers.

Contact Information

Address
Southampton Science Park, Southampton, Hants SO16 7NS 226
Phone
02380 111 909

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