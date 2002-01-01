Company Profile
Seab Energy Ltd
SEaB Energy Ltd is an innovative designer and manufacturer of Distributed
Microgeneration Systems based in Hampshire, United Kingdom. We manufacture two products: Windbuster™, a 5kW vertical axis wind turbine, and Muckbuster™, a small anaerobic digester (1/2 tonne/day processing capacity). Our products are sold directly and through local resellers.
Microgeneration Systems based in Hampshire, United Kingdom. We manufacture two products: Windbuster™, a 5kW vertical axis wind turbine, and Muckbuster™, a small anaerobic digester (1/2 tonne/day processing capacity). Our products are sold directly and through local resellers.
Contact Information
- Address
- Southampton Science Park, Southampton, Hants SO16 7NS 226
- Phone
- 02380 111 909
- Website
- http://www.seabenergy.com