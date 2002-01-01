Company Profile
Seacrset International Production
As a full-service BTL and Event Management company, we plan and think out of box and execute immaculately the radical ideas that successfully attracted an increasing number of clients in yester years. We understand that each client has a unique goal for Brand or Event. We are SPECIALIZED in Corporate/Social Events, Exhibitions, and BTL activities.
Contact Information
- Address
- 289-A1,Gulberg-III, Near Ghalib Market, Lahore, Pakistan, Lahore, Punjab 54000 164
- Phone
- +92-42-35778460
- info@seacrestpk.com
- Website
- http://www.seacrestpk.com