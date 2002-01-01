Company Profile
SeaRoc Group
SeaRoc is a specialist provider of marine and engineering services for offshore renewable energy projects. With over a decade of experience assisting offshore projects we are experts at what we do. We offer consultancy advice and contracting services as well as well as our own products, which include, SeaPlanner, our fully customisable web-based marine monitoring and management system, and SeaZephIR, a low-motion floating lidar structure.
Contact Information
- Address
- 45 Aouth Street, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 1DS 226
- Phone
- +44 (0)1243 816 606
- info@searoc.com
- Website
- http://www.searoc.com