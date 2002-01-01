Secure Roofing and Solar Installation

Established in 1993 by founder David Massey, Secure Roofing and Solar is a residential and commercial roofing and solar energy service company in Laguna Hills.



Secure Roofing and Solar performs roof repairs, roof replacements, solar energy system installations and small home renovations.



If you're planning to enlarge your living space, fix your storm-damaged roof, or install a solar system to generate electricity, get in touch with us at (949) 829-4845 or have a look at our website.