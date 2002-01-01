Company Profile
SEED PLLC
Sustainable Engineering & Environmental Design, PLLC (SEED) is a civil and environmental engineering firm located in Albany, NY and serving the greater Capital Region by providing sustainable design solutions ranging from solar electric and solar hot water system design and installation to engineering design for modern green buildings.
Contact Information
- Address
- 911 Central Avenue #181, Albany, NY 12206 227
- Phone
- 800-580-0248
- info@seedpllc.com
- Website
- http://www.seedpllc.com