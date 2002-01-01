Semper Solaris - Bakersfield Solar and Roofing Com

Semper Solaris is Bakersfield's premier solar panel installation contractor and residential roofing contractor! We offer the best solar panels available on the market and we are locally and Veteran owned. Oo-rah! We'd love to crunch the numbers on your power usage and determine the best way to install your solar panel system to save you the most possible money, and while we're inspecting your roof, we can do any roof repairs needed or put on a whole new energy efficient roof! As the top-rated Bakersfield solar and roofing company, we are also proud to serve Kern County residents in Visalia, Hanford, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Madera, Tehachapi, and more!