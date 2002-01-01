Semper Solaris - San Diego Solar, Roofing, Heating

Semper Solaris - San Diego Solar Corporate Office is California's premier solar panel installation contractor, residential roofing contractor, and heating and air conditioning contractor! Semper Solaris - San Diego Solar Corporate Office is a SunPower Elite solar power company and we've been honored as SunPower's Residential National Dealer of the Year! We offer the best solar panels available on the market and we are locally and Veteran owned. Oo-rah!