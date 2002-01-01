Company Profile

Semper Solaris

Semper Solaris logo
Semper Solaris - San Diego Solar Company is California's premier solar panel installation contractor and residential roofing contractor! Semper Solaris - San Diego Solar Company is a SunPower Elite solar power company and we've been honored as SunPower's Residential National Dealer of the Year! We offer the best solar panels available on the market and we are locally and Veteran owned. Oo-rah!

Contact Information

Address
3111 Camino Del Rio North #400, San Diego, CA 92108 227
Phone
(619) 432-4222

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