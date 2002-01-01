Company Profile

Semtive USA, Inc.

Semtive USA, Inc. logo
At Semtive we develop clean energy solutions. Our small scale wind turbine is the most efficient in the market and generates energy as low as $0.01 kWh, solving all historical design issues with other vertical wind turbines. The construction is made using 6000 series aluminum with a 20-year warranty, and a +190 years 3rd party design lifespan. Our TRINITY Energy Management Interface is a controller/inverter in one box that allow us to merge different power sources, UL 1741-SB certified.

Contact Information

Address
3007 Longhorn Blvd, Ste 101, Austin, Texas 78758 227
Phone
3038347330

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