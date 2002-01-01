Semtive USA, Inc.

At Semtive we develop clean energy solutions. Our small scale wind turbine is the most efficient in the market and generates energy as low as $0.01 kWh, solving all historical design issues with other vertical wind turbines. The construction is made using 6000 series aluminum with a 20-year warranty, and a +190 years 3rd party design lifespan. Our TRINITY Energy Management Interface is a controller/inverter in one box that allow us to merge different power sources, UL 1741-SB certified.