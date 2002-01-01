Company Profile
Send bulk sms
Professional group messaging utility provides excellent way to broadcast text sms from Pocket PC/PDA device to other mobile phone at all national or international mobile network without any internet connection or hardware device. Pocket PC to Mobile bulk sms software provides facility to maintain a phonebook from where phone numbers are imported at the time of sending messages and also records sent messages history with date and time etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- street co-street, city-town, NY 201-00 227
- Phone
- 001-9811111111
- sblks@sendbulksms.org
- Website
- http://www.sendbulksms.org