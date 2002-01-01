Sensor Products Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of tactile pressure indicating sensor solutions. Our main product is Pressurex® sensor film. It provides a quick economical solution for measuring applied pressure magnitude and distribution. When placed at the interface of a lamination press, it measures pressures from 2 - 43,000 PSI (0.14 - 3,000 kg/cm²). It assures proper pressure magnitude to securely bond multiple layers together during EVA and PVB lamination.