Company Profile
Sentinel Solar
Based in Woodbridge, Ontario, Sentinel Solar Corp. is dedicated to providing complete solar solutions for commercial, farm and residential markets. Sentinel's management team has over 20 years of experience in the solar field in both system design and delivery, and uses that experience for the benefit of new and existing customers who want to take advantage of the incentives offered by the province of Ontario's Feed-in Tariff Program.
Contact Information
- Address
- 172 Trowers Road, Unit 29, Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 8A7 39
- Phone
- (905) 850-6601
- info@sentinelsolar.com
- Website
- http://www.sentinelsolar.com