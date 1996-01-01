Company Profile
senwei energy technology co.,ltd
SENWEI ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES INC set up in 1996, is one of the leading manufactories of small wind turbine generators in China. We specially manufacture 300W to 50KW wind turbine generators, grid tie inverter,small wind turbines/solar hybrid system, solar power,hydraulic tower, fixed pitch wind turbine, variable pitch wind turbine, grid off system ,grid on system for the world market.
Contact Information
- Address
- 10th ZhanBei Road,Ping Ta Industrial Estate WenZhou City,ZheJiang Province Of China, wenzhou, zhejiang 325800 45
- Phone
- +86-577-68206019
- info@hywindturbine.com
- Website
- http://www.hywindturbine.com