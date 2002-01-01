senwei wind energy

The company and the factory are occupying the area 60,000 square meter, and now it as a subsidiary of Senwei Wind Management.We have advanced equipment and specialized monitoring facility, mainly engaged in wind power products range from 1000W to 50 KW produce and sales, and for now we can produce the latest European prevalent positive variable pitch wind turbine generator from 3Kw to 50Kw as well as the tradition reliable fixed pitch wind turbine from 300W to 20Kw meantime according to customer requirement.