Servomax Limited, we are leading manufacturer of Power, Distribution, Isolation and K-Rated Transformers, Servo Stabilizers, APFC & LT Panels, Energy Savers, UPS and Inverters etc. We have been supplying the market with quality products that offer value to consumers. Our main focus is manufacturing high-quality power and green energy equipment for both local and international industry drivers. And with our recent rebranding, we aim at integrating the latest technology in offering more viable solutions to the industry.