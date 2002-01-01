Company Profile
SGS Industrial Services
To assist in assessing wind energy project investments and assure the quality of wind farms, SGS works as an independent global service provider carrying out consultancy, inspection, testing, supervision, monitoring, management, verification and certification services for both onshore and offshore wind farm projects. Tailored SGS services support concept, design, construction, operation and management phases of each project.
Contact Information
- Address
- Rödingsmarkt 16, Hamburg, Hamburg 20459 83
- Phone
- +49 40 30 101 821
- industrial.pr@sgs.com
- Website
- http://www.sgs.com/renewables