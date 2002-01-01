Company Profile

SGS Industrial Services

SGS Industrial Services logo
To assist in assessing wind energy project investments and assure the quality of wind farms, SGS works as an independent global service provider carrying out consultancy, inspection, testing, supervision, monitoring, management, verification and certification services for both onshore and offshore wind farm projects. Tailored SGS services support concept, design, construction, operation and management phases of each project.

Contact Information

Address
Rödingsmarkt 16, Hamburg, Hamburg 20459 83
Phone
+49 40 30 101 821

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