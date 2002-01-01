Company Profile

SGS NDT Training and Examination Center

SGS NDT Training and Examination Center logo
In response to an increased demand for good, qualified non-destructive testing inspectors, the SGS NDT Training and Examination Center provides weekly training, examination and certification services in non-destructive testing, held in Shanghai and Shenzhen or, upon request, at individual company premises around the world.

Contact Information

Address
2F, Building 8, 69 Kangqiao Industrial Park, Shanghai, Shanghai 201319 45
Phone
+86 21 61196406

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