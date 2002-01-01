Company Profile
SGS NDT Training and Examination Center
In response to an increased demand for good, qualified non-destructive testing inspectors, the SGS NDT Training and Examination Center provides weekly training, examination and certification services in non-destructive testing, held in Shanghai and Shenzhen or, upon request, at individual company premises around the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2F, Building 8, 69 Kangqiao Industrial Park, Shanghai, Shanghai 201319 45
- Phone
- +86 21 61196406
- ndt.training@sgs.com
- Website
- http://goo.gl/Hm98RX