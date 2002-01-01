Company Profile

Sgurr Energy

Sgurr Energy logo
SgurrEnergy is a 360 Degree renewable energy engineering partner for developers, EPCs and financiers across the lifecycle of renewable energy projects.Provide technical excellence and bespoke services and are ardent proponents of sustainable engineering on a global scale.

Contact Information

Address
506 Clover Metropole, Level - 4, NIBM Rd, next to Clover Highlands Undri Road, s, Maharashtra 4110, Pune, Maharashtra 411048 101
Phone
8080520700

Social Media