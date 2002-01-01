Company Profile

SgurrEnergy

SgurrEnergy logo
SgurrEnergy is a renewable energy consultancy with offices worldwide. SgurrEnergy has extensive sustainable energy experience and has so far assessed over 110GW of renewable energy developments internationally.

SgurrEnergy has developed the Galion Lidar, a wind measuring device which is available to buy or rent.

Contact Information

Address
225 Bath Street, Glasgow, Lanarkshire G2 4GZ 226
Phone
+44 (0)141 227 1700

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