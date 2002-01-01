Company Profile
SgurrEnergy
SgurrEnergy is a renewable energy consultancy with offices worldwide. SgurrEnergy has extensive sustainable energy experience and has so far assessed over 110GW of renewable energy developments internationally.
SgurrEnergy has developed the Galion Lidar, a wind measuring device which is available to buy or rent.
SgurrEnergy has developed the Galion Lidar, a wind measuring device which is available to buy or rent.
Contact Information
- Address
- 225 Bath Street, Glasgow, Lanarkshire G2 4GZ 226
- Phone
- +44 (0)141 227 1700
- info@sgurrenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.sgurrenergy.com/