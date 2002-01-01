Company Profile

Shaadi Invite

Shaadi Invite logo
Shaadi Invite is a comprehensive online wedding planning site, which allows social interactions, wedding websites and many interesting tools for FREE.It has lots of interactive features for couples, their family and friends.We have created a simple and easy-to-use platform. Shaadi Invite aims to be the one-stop source where families could organize a wedding in comfort and have loads of fun doing that.

Contact Information

Address
42 HALLINGS WHARF, 1 CHANNELSEA ROAD, London, England E15 2SX 226
Phone
02081220433

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