Company Profile
Shaadi Invite
Shaadi Invite is a comprehensive online wedding planning site, which allows social interactions, wedding websites and many interesting tools for FREE.It has lots of interactive features for couples, their family and friends.We have created a simple and easy-to-use platform. Shaadi Invite aims to be the one-stop source where families could organize a wedding in comfort and have loads of fun doing that.
Contact Information
- Address
- 42 HALLINGS WHARF, 1 CHANNELSEA ROAD, London, England E15 2SX 226
- Phone
- 02081220433
- shaadiinvite@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.shaadiinvite.com