Shandong Sunvim Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sunvim Group Co., Ltd. which locates in photovoltaic park of Sunvim new industrial park in Gaomi, China. Our company mainly engages in R&D, production, sale and service of solar cell modules.

Our company invests an automatic line of which all equipments are purchased from Europe. Welcome friends from all walks of life advice and purchases.