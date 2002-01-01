Company Profile
SHANDONG TAIRUI TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD
SHANDONG TAIRUI TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD is a supplier specializing in generator for wind/water turbine, driving system for EV vehicles including motor, DCDC and controller . We provide our products in alternative energy projects of solar, wind and water power; and we provide EV kits and also help assembly of EV with our kits.
Contact Information
- Address
- HIGH INDUSTRY AREA, ZIBO, SHANDONG 255200 45
- Phone
- 0086
- sales@eifpmg.com
- Website
- http://www.eifpmg.com