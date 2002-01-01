Shanghai AiExpo exhibition Co.,Ltd

Asia Solar Exhibition Successfully being held for 6 times , Asia Solar Exhibition China is the most influential and high end international exhibition hold in ShangHai every year. Hosted by the China New Energy Chamber of Commerce (CNECC), China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) Solar & Photovoltaic Products Branch and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), undertaken by Shanghai Aiexpo Exhibition Service Co.,Ltd. Supported by state ministries and a number of industrial associations.



AsiaSolar2011 brought together more than 900 domestic and foreign exhibitors, attracted 51,083 professional visitors and 500 purchasing professional. More than 2300 people conducted exchange at the concurrent new product launch conferences. CCTV 4, Reuters, PHOTON, PV magazine, PV-tech, Solarbe , total 30 international mainstream media conducted on site interview.



AsiaSolar2012 moved to open at March, not be engaged in direct competition with Italy's SOLAREXPO at May 9th to 11th and Intersolar Germany at June 13th – 15th. This smart move is to ensure the participation of industry professionals and buyers. We expect 1,200 exhibitors in 2012 to showcase at an area of ​​75,000 square meters; and 60,000 professional visitors.



AsiaSolar2012 has selected Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Center for the venue. The most complete facilities, the most convenient transportation, the most beautiful exhibition hall. It's an improvement for visibility and influence of the whole photovoltaic industry.AsiaSolar2012 will definitely become industry benchmark for the development of the industry.