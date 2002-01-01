Company Profile
Shanghai Foresight Technology Co., Ltd
Shanghai Foresight Technology Co., Ltd., a leading supplier in the Intelligent manufacturing industry.
We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge automation and AI technologies.
Our expertise encompasses precise mechanical design, motion control, and visual recognition, allowing us to offer a wide range of innovative solutions to our clients.
We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge automation and AI technologies.
Our expertise encompasses precise mechanical design, motion control, and visual recognition, allowing us to offer a wide range of innovative solutions to our clients.
Contact Information
- Address
- Bldg. 1-3, 338 JiuyeRd., Qingpu, Shanghai, P.R. China, Qingpu, Shanghai 201712 45
- Phone
- +86 21 6431 5128
- fstglobal365@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.fstglobal.com/