Company Profile

Shanghai Foresight Technology Co., Ltd

Shanghai Foresight Technology Co., Ltd., a leading supplier in the Intelligent manufacturing industry.

We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge automation and AI technologies.

Our expertise encompasses precise mechanical design, motion control, and visual recognition, allowing us to offer a wide range of innovative solutions to our clients.

Contact Information

Address
Bldg. 1-3, 338 JiuyeRd., Qingpu, Shanghai, P.R. China, Qingpu, Shanghai 201712 45
Phone
+86 21 6431 5128

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