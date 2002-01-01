Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co., Ltd.

GHREPOWER is a leading wind turbines manufacturer which specializes in R&D and manufacture in china.



We have integrated design, production, installation, commissioning, sale and after-sale service, and out products are widely applied for mobile communication, millitary, maritioe monitor, home use, commercial business and remote area etc.



The company's current wind turbine portfolio includes 300W, 500W, 2kW, 5kW, 10kW, 30kW, 50kW and 100kW, together with the controller, inverter, tower etcs