Company Profile
Shanghai Lightsky Optoelectronics Technology CO.LT
Shanghai Lightsky Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., a Manufacturer, Supplier and Exporter for LED downlights, LED Bulb Lights, LED Traffic Lights in China:
•China National High-tech Enterprise.
•China's First Manufacturer who research, develop, manufacture and export LED Lights and LED display to worldwide.
•China National High-tech Enterprise.
•China's First Manufacturer who research, develop, manufacture and export LED Lights and LED display to worldwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- NO1278, Keyuan RD, Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park, Shanghai, Shanghai 201203 45
- Phone
- 0086-21-51371668
- sales1@lite-sky.com
- Website
- http://www.lite-sky.com