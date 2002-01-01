Company Profile

Shanghai Lightsky Optoelectronics Technology CO.LT

Shanghai Lightsky Optoelectronics Technology CO.LT logo
Shanghai Lightsky Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., a Manufacturer, Supplier and Exporter for LED downlights, LED Bulb Lights, LED Traffic Lights in China:
•China National High-tech Enterprise.
•China's First Manufacturer who research, develop, manufacture and export LED Lights and LED display to worldwide.

Contact Information

Address
NO1278, Keyuan RD, Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park, Shanghai, Shanghai 201203 45
Phone
0086-21-51371668

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