Company Profile
Shanghai New Energy Industry Association
SNEC (2009) PV Power Expo welcomes every participant in this field! Come and take the opportunity of this international platform to make the acquaintance of worldwide colleagues and, through further communication and cooperation, jointly create a bright future of green energy!
Contact Information
- Address
- Room 1008, Jimao Mansion, No 1525, West Zhongshan Road, Shanghai, Shanghai 200235 45
- Phone
- -13816452330
- andychen861017@gmail.com
- Website
- mailto:andychen861017@gmail.com