Company Profile

Shanghai New Energy Industry Association

Shanghai New Energy Industry Association logo
SNEC (2009) PV Power Expo welcomes every participant in this field! Come and take the opportunity of this international platform to make the acquaintance of worldwide colleagues and, through further communication and cooperation, jointly create a bright future of green energy!

Contact Information

Address
Room 1008, Jimao Mansion, No 1525, West Zhongshan Road, Shanghai, Shanghai 200235 45
Phone
-13816452330

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