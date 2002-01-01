Shanghai Shinjo Valve Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Shinjo Valve Manufacturer is specialized in producing various industrial valves: Ball Valves, Check Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves, Butterfly Valves, Safety Valves, Hydraulic Control Valves, Control Valves, Pressure Reducing Valves, Needle Valves, Cast Steel Valves, Forged Steel Valves, Balance Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Blind Valves, Lined Valves Series and types of Pumps. Products are widely applied in oil gas, chemical.our website: http://www.shinjovalve.com/