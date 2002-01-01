Shanghai Wellmax Lighting Industry Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Wellmax Lighting Industry is a company that focuses on the design and manufacture of LED bulbs. We offer professional OEM/ODM/SKD LED solutions and branding/marketing support to clients. The company was founded in 1987 in China, and now becomes the No.1 exporter of LED bulbs in Shanghai, selling to over 58 countries worldwide.

More information please visit WELLMAX's official website: www.wellmaxgroup.com