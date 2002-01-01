Company Profile

Shanghai Wellmax Lighting Industry Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Wellmax Lighting Industry Co., Ltd. logo
Shanghai Wellmax Lighting Industry is a company that focuses on the design and manufacture of LED bulbs. We offer professional OEM/ODM/SKD LED solutions and branding/marketing support to clients. The company was founded in 1987 in China, and now becomes the No.1 exporter of LED bulbs in Shanghai, selling to over 58 countries worldwide.
More information please visit WELLMAX's official website: www.wellmaxgroup.com

Contact Information

Address
10/F, Building 26, No.1000 Jinhai Road,Pudong, Shanghai, Shanghai 201206 45
Phone
+86-021-58602847 58602842

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