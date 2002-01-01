Company Profile
Shearing Machine-Fintek Industry Co., Ltd.
FINTEK has been a leading manufacturer in the precision press industry in Taiwan, and we have special expertise in manufacturing metal folding machines, shearing machine, rolling machine, press brake and power press. With our commitment to high quality and customer first business principles, we aim at manufacturing state-of-the-art shearing machines that achieve high efficiency and outstanding performance.
Contact Information
- Address
- Rm. 1105, 11F., No.18, Sec. 1, Chang'an E. Rd.,, Zhongshan Dist.,, Taipei City 10400 210
- Phone
- 886-2-2523-6891
- fintektaiwan@outlook.com