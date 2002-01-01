Shengzhou Zhongzhi New Materials Co., Ltd. is a professional China Products Manufacturers and Products Suppliers,which is devoted to the integration of production, research and foreign trade. The main products are as listing:all kinds of grounding rods - such as Copper clad steel grounding rods,Products and others,We have our own testing lab and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can ensure the quality of the products.



Shengzhou Zhongzhi new materials co., LTD.



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