Shenyang Getai Hydropower Equipment Co.,Ltd is located in Shenyang City, the old Northeastern industrial base of China. GETAI is a high technology enterprise established in 1992, aiming to supply integral solution for new and old hydropower plants. Its main products include high efficient Pelton turbine, Francis turbine, Kaplan turbine and relevant accessories.main products: Pelton Turbine - Getai Turbine, Francis Turbine - Getai Turbine,Pelton Turbine Formula,Kaplan Turbine - Getai Turbine