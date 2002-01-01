Company Profile

Shenyang Hermos CNC Machine Tool Co., Ltd

Shenyang Hermos CNC Machine Tool Co., Ltd logo
Our company specializes in research and production of high end CNC grinding, which has the character of high efficiency,high precision, high rigidity, high stability.
The products we can provide for our customers: CNC Internal Grinder,CNC single surface grinding machines,CNC double surface grinding machines,CNC lathe hard machine.Our product technology has reached the leading domestic and international advanced level,we can also supply CBN grinding wheel and CBN tools.

Contact Information

Address
25 Century Road, Hunnan New District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province 110000 45
Phone
86-13889163187

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