Company Profile
Shenyang Hermos CNC Machine Tool Co.,Ltd.
Our company specializes in research and production of high end CNC grinding, which has the character of high efficiency,high precision, high rigidity, high stability.
The products we can provide for our customers: CNC Internal Grinder,CNC single surface grinding machines,CNC double surface grinding machines,CNC lathe hard machine,cnc grinding machine.Our product technology has reached the leading domestic and international advanced level,we can also s
The products we can provide for our customers: CNC Internal Grinder,CNC single surface grinding machines,CNC double surface grinding machines,CNC lathe hard machine,cnc grinding machine.Our product technology has reached the leading domestic and international advanced level,we can also s
Contact Information
- Address
- 25 Century Road, Hunnan New District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, P.R.China 110000 45
- Phone
- 86-24-83787178
- z13889163187@sina.com
- Website
- http://www.internalgrinder.com/