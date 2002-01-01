Shenyang Tengsheng Plastic Products Factory is professional China Plastic Tealight Cups Manufacturers and Plastic Candle Holders Suppliers. They are passionately fighting for the development of Tengsheng Plastic Industry. After continuous exploration, Tengsheng people have drawn their own path to success.



Shenyang Tengsheng Plastic Products Factory



ADD: Qianjin Farm, Xinchengzi, Shenbei New District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, China

URL: https://www.plasticcandlecontainers.com

Phone:86