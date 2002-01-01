Company Profile
Shenyang Tengsheng Plastic Products Factory
Shenyang Tengsheng Plastic Products Factory is professional China Plastic Tealight Cups Manufacturers and Plastic Candle Holders Suppliers. They are passionately fighting for the development of Tengsheng Plastic Industry. After continuous exploration, Tengsheng people have drawn their own path to success.
Shenyang Tengsheng Plastic Products Factory
ADD: Qianjin Farm, Xinchengzi, Shenbei New District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, China
URL: https://www.plasticcandlecontainers.com
Phone:86
Shenyang Tengsheng Plastic Products Factory
ADD: Qianjin Farm, Xinchengzi, Shenbei New District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, China
URL: https://www.plasticcandlecontainers.com
Phone:86
Contact Information
- Address
- Qianjin Farm, Xinchengzi, Shenbei New District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, China, zhejiang, china 312000 45
- Phone
- 86-024-89668188
- swendyue@163.com