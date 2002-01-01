Company Profile
Shenzhen Anysolar Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Anysolar Co.,Ltd. specialize in producing mono- and poly-crystal silicon solar panels , portable solar energy system,solar home system, solar light series ,solar traffic light series solar chargers with FCC, ISO9001,CE and RoHS .
http://anysolar.en.alibaba.com for your good reference
http://anysolar.en.alibaba.com for your good reference
Contact Information
- Address
- B, 4/F, Block A2, Xinjianxing Sci-Tech Industrial Zone, Fengxin Road, Loucun, Gongming Office, Guang, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518107 45
- Phone
- +86-755-26500128
- anysolaryes@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.hisolar.com