Company Profile

Shenzhen BaoBao Industrial Co., Ltd

Shenzhen BaoBao Industrial Co., Ltd logo
BaoBao Industrial is a leading industrial touchscreen display manufacturer and supplier. BaoBao Industrial is specialized in the designing, development, and manufacturing of Industrial Touchscreen Monitors, Open Frame Touch Screen Monitors, and Industrial Panel PC for EV Charging Stations and Terminals. ODM/OEM Touchscreen Display Solutions and services for EV Chargers are also offered by BaoBao Industrial.

Contact Information

Address
2/ F, Building B, Xinzhongtai Science and Technology Park, No. 8-1, Shangcun, Guangming New District, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518106 227
Phone
+86 755 23775660

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