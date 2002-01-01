Company Profile
Shenzhen BaoBao Industrial Co., Ltd
BaoBao Industrial is a leading industrial touchscreen display manufacturer and supplier. BaoBao Industrial is specialized in the designing, development, and manufacturing of Industrial Touchscreen Monitors, Open Frame Touch Screen Monitors, and Industrial Panel PC for EV Charging Stations and Terminals. ODM/OEM Touchscreen Display Solutions and services for EV Chargers are also offered by BaoBao Industrial.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2/ F, Building B, Xinzhongtai Science and Technology Park, No. 8-1, Shangcun, Guangming New District, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518106 227
- Phone
- +86 755 23775660