Company Profile
Shenzhen Elecod Electric Co.,Ltd.
Elecod is a PCS and Industrial & Commercial Energy Storage System Solutions Manufacturer.
Products include power conversion system(PCS), solar energy hybrid inverter, solar energy storage system, container BESS, EV charging station solar energy storage system. Solutions cover energy storage system peak shaving solution, solar/PV+energy storage system solar self-consumption solution, microgrid/off grid solution, Solar/PV+energy storage system+EV station charging solution, solar/PV+BESS solutions
Products include power conversion system(PCS), solar energy hybrid inverter, solar energy storage system, container BESS, EV charging station solar energy storage system. Solutions cover energy storage system peak shaving solution, solar/PV+energy storage system solar self-consumption solution, microgrid/off grid solution, Solar/PV+energy storage system+EV station charging solution, solar/PV+BESS solutions
Contact Information
- Address
- building 10, Nangang Second Industrial Park, No. 1026, Songbai Road, Xili, Nanshan District, Shenzhe, Shenzhen, Outside North America 518000 45
- Phone
- 075523050802
- Claudia.kuang@elecod.com
- Website
- https://www.elecod.com/