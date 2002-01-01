Company Profile

Shenzhen Elecod Electric Co.,Ltd.

Shenzhen Elecod Electric Co.,Ltd. logo
Elecod is a PCS and Industrial & Commercial Energy Storage System Solutions Manufacturer.
Products include power conversion system(PCS), solar energy hybrid inverter, solar energy storage system, container BESS, EV charging station solar energy storage system. Solutions cover energy storage system peak shaving solution, solar/PV+energy storage system solar self-consumption solution, microgrid/off grid solution, Solar/PV+energy storage system+EV station charging solution, solar/PV+BESS solutions

Contact Information

Address
building 10, Nangang Second Industrial Park, No. 1026, Songbai Road, Xili, Nanshan District, Shenzhe, Shenzhen, Outside North America 518000 45
Phone
075523050802

Social Media