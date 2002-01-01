Shenzhen GSL Energy Co., LTD.

GSL has been focusing on Tier 1 LiFePO4 Battery production since 2006,



Our CEC Listing / UL9540A certification for 10kwh/14.34kWh Wall LiFePO4 batteries are ready.

Below are our core advantage compare with other suppliers:



1. UL certified & CEC Listed

2. 15-20 years warranty

3. With built-in DC Breaker, to realize better Safety

4. ONLY use Grade A Lithium cell with 6500-8500 cycles

5. Compatible with Sol-ark, Solis, Growatt, Schneider, SMA, Luxpower, Megarevo, Outback, etc.