Company Profile
Shenzhen GSL Energy Co., LTD.
GSL has been focusing on Tier 1 LiFePO4 Battery production since 2006,
Our CEC Listing / UL9540A certification for 10kwh/14.34kWh Wall LiFePO4 batteries are ready.
Below are our core advantage compare with other suppliers:
1. UL certified & CEC Listed
2. 15-20 years warranty
3. With built-in DC Breaker, to realize better Safety
4. ONLY use Grade A Lithium cell with 6500-8500 cycles
5. Compatible with Sol-ark, Solis, Growatt, Schneider, SMA, Luxpower, Megarevo, Outback, etc.
Our CEC Listing / UL9540A certification for 10kwh/14.34kWh Wall LiFePO4 batteries are ready.
Below are our core advantage compare with other suppliers:
1. UL certified & CEC Listed
2. 15-20 years warranty
3. With built-in DC Breaker, to realize better Safety
4. ONLY use Grade A Lithium cell with 6500-8500 cycles
5. Compatible with Sol-ark, Solis, Growatt, Schneider, SMA, Luxpower, Megarevo, Outback, etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- Tian Digital Park, Longgang, Shenzhen, China, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
- Phone
- +8619926698643
- sales15@gsl-energy.com
- Website
- http://www.GSL-Energy.com