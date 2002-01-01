Company Profile

Shenzhen GSL Energy Co., LTD.

Shenzhen GSL Energy Co., LTD. logo
GSL has been focusing on Tier 1 LiFePO4 Battery production since 2006,

Our CEC Listing / UL9540A certification for 10kwh/14.34kWh Wall LiFePO4 batteries are ready.
Below are our core advantage compare with other suppliers:

1. UL certified & CEC Listed
2. 15-20 years warranty
3. With built-in DC Breaker, to realize better Safety
4. ONLY use Grade A Lithium cell with 6500-8500 cycles
5. Compatible with Sol-ark, Solis, Growatt, Schneider, SMA, Luxpower, Megarevo, Outback, etc.

Contact Information

Address
Tian Digital Park, Longgang, Shenzhen, China, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
Phone
+8619926698643

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