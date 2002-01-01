Company Profile
Shenzhen Homylight Opto-electronical technologe Co
We are Shenzhen Homylight Co.,ltd, We are the professional factory for led light from China. our mainly products include: led strip light, led MR16/GU10 Spot light, led G45/G50/G60 ball light, Par38/Par56, led tube(fluorescent)light, led industrial light etc.
we can suppy you 3-10w led bulb to replace the tracitional light, and 6-30w led tube to replace fluorescent tube light!
www.homylight.com.cn
we can suppy you 3-10w led bulb to replace the tracitional light, and 6-30w led tube to replace fluorescent tube light!
www.homylight.com.cn
Contact Information
- Address
- Fuyong, shenzhen, China, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518103 45
- Phone
- 0086-0755-29961960
- homyledlight@163.com
- Website
- http://www.homylight.com.cn