Company Profile
shenzhen INFILED electronic Co., LTD
INFiLED promote the environment protection and energy saving with technology, and devote our power to our human nature development, we adopt the LED characterized with energy-saving and environmental friendliness as basic raw material.
INFiLED is founded by a team with skilled and experienced technicians, who will dedicate themselves to research and provide complete LED display system solution; INFiLED would like to offer the most reasonable solution for the users by all-dimensional technology
INFiLED is founded by a team with skilled and experienced technicians, who will dedicate themselves to research and provide complete LED display system solution; INFiLED would like to offer the most reasonable solution for the users by all-dimensional technology
Contact Information
- Address
- 18A Building, No.3 Tangtou Industrial Park, Shiyan Town, SHENZHEN, GZ 518101 45
- Phone
- (86)0755-33686699
- Meily@infiled.com
- Website
- http://www.infiled.com