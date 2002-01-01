Company Profile

shenzhen INFILED electronic Co., LTD

shenzhen INFILED electronic Co., LTD logo
INFiLED promote the environment protection and energy saving with technology, and devote our power to our human nature development, we adopt the LED characterized with energy-saving and environmental friendliness as basic raw material.
INFiLED is founded by a team with skilled and experienced technicians, who will dedicate themselves to research and provide complete LED display system solution; INFiLED would like to offer the most reasonable solution for the users by all-dimensional technology

Contact Information

Address
18A Building, No.3 Tangtou Industrial Park, Shiyan Town, SHENZHEN, GZ 518101 45
Phone
(86)0755-33686699

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