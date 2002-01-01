Company Profile
Shenzhen Intefly Electronics Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Intefly Electronics company is a professional manufacturer of solar LED street light(from 6W to 120W) and solar LED series products. E-catalog with price list will be provided upon receiving your requests. OEM/ODM order are welcomed. whatsapp/skype/Wechat/Cell: 86 18576695905.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8th Building, Xingwei 2nd Industrial Area, Huaide South Road, Fuyong Town, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518103 45
- Phone
- 86-18576695905
- yuki@intefly.com
- Website
- http://www.intefly.com