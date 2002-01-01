Company Profile

Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd logo
Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer and supplier of ultra-high purity (UHP) gas and chemical delivery systems. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company specializes in high-performance components such as regulators, valves, and control systems for industries requiring precision, safety, and reliability. Serving clients in semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, research, and other high-tech sectors globally.

Contact Information

Address
Longguang Technology Innovation Park, No. 4 Zhen'an East Road, Xiaobian Community, Chang'an Town, Do, Shenzhen, Guandong 510000 45
Phone
13380377051

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