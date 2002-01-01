Company Profile
Shenzhen Jinsdon Lighting Technology co,ltd
Shenzhen Jinsdon Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. is a leader of technology, the goal of appilication and has been taking the forefront in the industry.
Solar Street Lamp Controller, Waterproof Solar Charge Controller, Solar Streetlight Controller with Three Terminals, Solar & electricity hybrid controller, Solar power System controller,solar charge controller with Constant Current Source and four times to control light
Solar Street Lamp Controller, Waterproof Solar Charge Controller, Solar Streetlight Controller with Three Terminals, Solar & electricity hybrid controller, Solar power System controller,solar charge controller with Constant Current Source and four times to control light
Contact Information
- Address
- Longxiang Garden Longxiang Road,Longgang District,Shenzhen city, shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
- Phone
- +86-755-89918655
- jinsdonsolar@hotmail.com
- Website
- http://www.jinsdonsolar.com