Company Profile

Shenzhen Jinsdon Lighting Technology co,ltd

Shenzhen Jinsdon Lighting Technology co,ltd logo
Shenzhen Jinsdon Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. is a leader of technology, the goal of appilication and has been taking the forefront in the industry.
Solar Street Lamp Controller, Waterproof Solar Charge Controller, Solar Streetlight Controller with Three Terminals, Solar & electricity hybrid controller, Solar power System controller,solar charge controller with Constant Current Source and four times to control light

Contact Information

Address
Longxiang Garden Longxiang Road,Longgang District,Shenzhen city, shenzhen, Guangdong 518000 45
Phone
+86-755-89918655

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