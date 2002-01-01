Shenzhen Max industrial Co., Ltd is a professional solar generator manufacturer in China. Max device is wided rang use in multiple power industry, like night market power supply, car emergency use, ship tour power use and car electronics. Max solar portable generator is the smallest and lightest high capacity solar generator in the power industry. Due to its light weight and portable carry, it is easy to go to hiking, travel with our portable generator. Max devices is 100V to 260V for option.